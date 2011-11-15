Armed officers sealed off a house in Leicestershire as a precaution while trying to trace someone, police said.

A number of officers were deployed to the property on Nithsdale Avenue in Market Harborough on Monday afternoon.

The force said this was in response to concerns about a man believed to be inside the house, but it has not released further details.

The cordon was lifted later that night when the man was traced to a different location.

Police thanked residents for their understanding during the operation.