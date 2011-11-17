Image caption Police have offered a £5,000 reward in an attempt to trace the attacker.

New CCTV footage of a man police want to identify in connection with an assault which left two men with burn injuries has been released.

The attack happened at about 00:40 BST on 25 October at the Rainbow and Dove pub in Charles Street, Leicester.

A 21-year-old is still being treated in hospital for burn injuries.

Police said the man seen in the footage travelled to the Upper Parliament Street area of Nottingham by taxi and arrived there about 01:15 BST.

Det Insp Simon Preston said: "Despite a number of appeals we are still trying to identify the man in the footage and stills.

"We have had a good response to the previous appeals but would urge anyone who believes they can help but not sure about coming forward to contact either the police or Crimestoppers."

