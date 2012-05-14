Child dies falling from horse in Markfield
- Published
A nine-year-old child has died after a horse accident in Leicestershire, police have said.
Emergency crews were called to Broad Lane in Markfield on Sunday just after 17:00 BST.
Leicestershire Police said the young child, who has not been named, was thrown off the horse while riding.
Officers believe it was an accident and are not treating the death as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.