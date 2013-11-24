Injured man found unconscious in Leicester underpass
Police are trying to find out how a man found unconscious in a Leicester underpass ended up with a serious head injury.
Officers were called to the underpass on the junction of Burleys Way and Church Gate at about 02:30 GMT.
The injured man, described as having black hair, aged between 30 and 40 and of Eastern European or Asian appearance, was found by a passerby.
He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The area was cordoned off while forensic examinations took place.
Det Insp Alex Hathaway from Leicestershire Police said: "We are still trying to establish how this man came to his injuries.
"We believe he may have been out in the city centre on Saturday night and there were a number of people in the area around the time of the incident.
"We would urge anyone who hasn't spoken with the police to come forward. Any calls received will be treated in confidence."