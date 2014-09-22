Loughborough breath test scheme gets mixed response
A scheme to breath test customers on the way in to pubs met with a mixed response.
Leicestershire Police teamed up with several licensed premises in Loughborough in a six-week trial which started on Friday.
In total, 81 people were tested and 13 were turned away.
Some drinkers disliked the idea but police said once people understood what they were trying to do it would prove more popular.
It is hoped the trial will help reduce anti-social behaviour and admissions to hospital.
PC Mike Green said: "Some people can see the potential benefits and some people perhaps don't fully understand what we are doing and why.
"Some people didn't like the fact they were being turned away from something that's new but hopefully people will start to understand what we are doing and won't be so negative."
The pubs and clubs will set their own limit for what is acceptable for entry which is generally about double the drink drive limit.
PC Green said he will review the trial, including looking at the crime statistics before considering using it further afield.
The Loughborough premises taking part:
- Amber Rooms, The Rushes
- Revolution, Baxter Gate
- Mansion, Baxter Gate
- Echoes, Biggin Street
- Loughborough Students' Union, Ashby Road