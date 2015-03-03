Mountsorrel A6 fatal crash: Man charged
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash in Leicestershire last year.
Harjit Singh Thaliwal, 27, died after a collision on the A6 near Mountsorrel in September.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being over the legal alcohol limit, police said.
He is due to appear at Loughborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday 1 April.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.