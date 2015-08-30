Image caption The plaque replaces an older version nearby which often passed unnoticed

A plaque has been unveiled for the man who recorded Rutland's dead from World War One.

George Phillips, the local Inspector of Weights and Measures and a keen amateur historian, set about visiting families who had lost relatives.

He compiled biographies of 608 of those who had died, and published a book in 1920. It forms the basis of a current centenary commemoration project.

The plaque had been placed on the wall of his former home in Oakham.

Rutland is thought to have lost 5% of its male population in the war.

Image caption Rutland and the Great War book includes pictures of hundreds of people from the county killed in the war

Mr Phillips used newspaper reports to trace families and travelled from house to house in the first car to be registered in the county. The car still exists and was brought to the ceremony

The plaque was unveiled by Laurence Howard, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, who said Mr Phillips "provided the most wonderful recollection" of the area's effort in the conflict.

Image caption Rutland Remembers is putting information about the war in a digital format

Jim Buchanan works on the Rutland Remembers project, which is digitising information about the county in the war.

He said: "Without George Phillips doing what he did in 1920 there was absolutely no way we could have gathered all the detail and got all the stories of the Rutlanders who died in the First World War together.

"What we have simply tried to do is to bring that forward to the 21st Century, filled in a few gaps but essentially it is down to what he did in 1920 and we are extremely grateful."

The website currently has 642 people listed.