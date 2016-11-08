Image copyright Facebook Image caption David Stokes and his sons Adam and Matthew were found dead during a search of the home

An inquest into the deaths of a man and his two sons has opened.

David Stokes, 43, and his sons Adam, 11, and Matthew, five, were found dead in their Hinckley home on 2 November.

Rutland and Leicestershire senior coroner Trevor Kirkman heard Mr Stokes had suffered a stab wound and his body was found in a front bedroom.

Police entered the house on Welwyn Road at 02:15 GMT, several hours after being called to a disturbance. The inquest has been adjourned until next year.

Image caption The boys went to St Mary's primary school

Police have confirmed Mr Stokes died of a stab wound but have not released details of how the boys died.

They also restated they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The children's mother, Sally Stokes, left the house before police entered and was treated in hospital for unspecified injuries.

Members of the local community have held a number of vigils for the family.