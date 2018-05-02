Image copyright Google Image caption Officers found the pair dead in a house in Barrett Drive, Loughborough, on Monday

A man and a woman have been found dead inside a house in Leicestershire.

Officers were called to the home in Barrett Drive, Loughborough, at 18:25 BST on Monday and found the pair, thought to be in their 40s.

Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Post-mortem test results have not yet been released. Leicestershire Police said formal identification was due to be carried out later.

It added the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths was continuing.

The house remains cordoned off while officers remain at the scene.