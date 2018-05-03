Leicester

Man and woman found dead at Loughborough house are named

  • 3 May 2018
Image caption Officers found the pair dead in a house in Barrett Drive, Loughborough, on Monday

A man and a woman who were found dead inside a house in Leicestershire have been named.

The bodies of 45-year-old Neil Barrass and 42-year-old Nicola Roberts were discovered at an address in Barrett Drive, Loughborough at 18:25 BST on Monday.

The house remains cordoned off while police continue their investigations.

Leicestershire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

