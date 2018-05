Image copyright Erika Tsang Image caption A care worker was injured in the flat fire at Devonshire Court in Oadby

The police watchdog has decided not to investigate a force's dealings with a man who died in a fire at a care home.

Leicestershire Police officers found a man's body in a flat, which was barricaded from the inside, in Devonshire Court, Oadby, on 24 April.

The force referred the case to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) after confirming it had had previous contact with the man.

The cause of the fire has been deemed non-suspicious.