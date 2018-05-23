Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police believe Ramniklal Jogiya was abducted before his body was found in Leicestershire

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, left his shop on 24 January and his body was found the next morning in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton.

The man, from the city, has also been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and robbery of Mr Jogiya and is in police custody.

Four other men have all been charged with murder, manslaughter, kidnap and robbery.

Callan Reeve, 20, of Aylmer Road, Leicester, and Thomas Jervis, 24, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, Leicestershire, have both denied murder and manslaughter charges.

Both pleaded guilty to kidnap and robbery at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

Javon Roach, 30, of Norwich Road, Leicester, also appeared at the court and denied murder, manslaughter, kidnap and robbery.

Charlie Ward, 20, of Gooding Avenue, Leicester, will appear at a later date charged with murder, manslaughter, kidnap and robbery.

