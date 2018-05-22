Image copyright Gildings Auctioneers Image caption The 1950s ceramic vase by studio potter Hans Coper was bought at a car boot sale for £20 in the 1990s

A tall 1950s ceramic vase bought at a car boot sale for £20 in the 1990s has sold at auction for almost £22,000.

The vase by German-born British studio potter Hans Coper has sold at auctioneers in Market Harborough.

Its pre-sale estimate was £5,000 - £8,000 but online and telephone bidding fought competitively and the stoneware vase went for £21,960 in the 20th century decorative arts auction.

The woman who used to own the vase was shocked at how much it made.

Will Gilding, from Gildings Auctioneers, said: "My vendor is flabbergasted that a vase she has lived with for all these years on her floor, with children playing around it, and the vacuum cleaner bumping against it every week, has raised so much money."

Eagle eye

Mr Gilding added that the woman, who not long ago retired, recently noticed the potter's signature mark on the base.

"Because of her eagle eye all those years ago, her retirement is starting off just that little bit happier," he said. "One of the great car boot treasure tales to be retold for years to come, I'm sure."

Coper fled Nazi persecution during the Second World War, taking refuge in the UK.

Shortly after the war he went to work at a ceramic button factory where he developed his talents with the potter's wheel.

His works can be found in art galleries and institutions around the world.

