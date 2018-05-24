Image caption The 25-year-old victim was attacked outside the Leicester Royal Infirmary's A&E department

A man has admitted stabbing another man in the back as he left a hospital's A&E department.

The 25-year-old victim was with a friend outside Leicester Royal Infirmary when he was attacked by Yusuf Aka.

Aka, 22, of Grovebury Walk in Leicester, admitted wounding with intent, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to be sentenced later this month at Leicester Crown Court.

The victim and his friend were leaving the A&E department shortly after 02:00 GMT on 16 January when they were approached by Aka, Leicestershire Police said.

'Frightening experience'

After stabbing the man in the back, Aka was captured on CCTV running after the pair before returning to the hospital and walking into reception while still carrying the knife.

The defendant then "picked up computer monitors and threw them across the room" as hospital staff evacuated the area, police said.

Aka was detained by members of staff until officers arrived at the scene.

Det Con Chris Symmonds, of Leicestershire Police, said: "This was a particularly frightening experience for everyone present that morning.

"The actions of the hospital staff who immediately took control of the situation without a thought for their own safety was commendable."

Kerry Johnston, emergency department head of nursing at the hospital, said it was a "frightening experience for both patients and staff in the department that night" and thanked staff who showed "exceptional bravery in bringing this serious attack to a swift and safe conclusion".

