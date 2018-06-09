Image copyright PA Image caption Coldstream Guards soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall wearing a turban during a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour

A Coldstream Guards soldier is set to become the first to wear a turban during the Trooping the Colour parade.

About 1,000 soldiers will take part in the ceremony which marks the Queen's official birthday, on Saturday.

Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall, 22, a Sikh from Leicester, said he hoped it was looked upon as a "new change in history".

He said he expected it would encourage those from different religions and backgrounds to join the Army.

Gdsm Lall was born in India but moved to the UK as a baby

"I hope that people watching, that they will just acknowledge it and that they will look at it as a new change in history," he said.

"I hope that more people like me, not just Sikhs but from other religions and different backgrounds, that they will be encouraged to join the Army."

Gdsm Lall, who joined the British Army in January 2016, was born in Punjab, India, and moved to the UK as a baby.

The turban he will be wearing features a ceremonial cap star to match the bearskin hats worn by the other soldiers.

Gdsm Lall said it was a "high honour"

"I'm quite proud and I know that a lot of other people are proud of me as well," he said.

"For myself, being the first turban-wearing Sikh to troop the colour and to be part of the escort it is a really high honour for myself, and hopefully for everyone else as well.

"My mum was crying on the day I passed out so I wonder what is going to happen to her when she sees me in this."

Trooping the Colour has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years and also functions as a display of army drills, music and horsemanship.