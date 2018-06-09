Image copyright Kyle Mcloughlin / Download 2018 Image caption The Download Dog is the official mascot of the festival

Rock festival Download is back at Donington Park and bosses say it is "the most accessible and greenest yet".

The environmental impact of music festivals has come under scrutiny in recent years and many have pledged to eradicate single-use plastic.

Greenpeace is hosting an "Eco Camp" at Download where people must pledge to recycle their waste and take away all of their camping equipment.

Sign language interpreters have also been introduced for two of the stages.

Image copyright Matt Eachus / Download 2018 Image caption Avenged Sevenfold headlined Download on Friday

Viewing platforms for disabled people are available across all stages, and a wheelchair charging tent is available for the first time at the festival in Leicestershire.

Melvin Benn, of promoter Festival Republic, said: "Download Festival is built upon an ethos of inclusivity and it's incredibly important to us that as many people as possible are able to enjoy the festival to the fullest."

The number of campsite recycling points has been increased and food traders have been banned from offering single-use plastic cutlery or food containers. Plastic straws have been banned since 2016.

Image copyright Sarah Koury / Download 2018 Image caption Bullet For My Valentine drew a large crowd to the main stage

Previous environmental improvements included the introduction of reusable cups in 2017, and a 20% increase in vegetarian and vegan food stalls since 2016.

Friday night was headlined by Californian metallers Avenged Sevenfold, while later Guns N' Roses top the bill in their first UK festival performance since their latest reunion.

Godfather of heavy metal Ozzy Osbourne, from nearby Birmingham, is due to headline on Sunday.

Image copyright Matt Eachus / Download 2018 Image caption Performers from the Circus of Horrors helped get the festival started on Thursday

Image copyright Sarah Koury / Download 2018 Image caption The Air Guitar World Championships were among the highlights on Friday