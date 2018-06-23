Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leicestershire Police said it returned a life-sized poster of Jamie Vardy gift

A life-sized Leicester City Jamie Vardy poster and doughnuts are some of the items given to a police force by well-wishers.

Victims of crime and families of people killed were among those who donated gifts in the last two years, according to a hospitality register.

Some of the items given to police were donated to charities or returned.

Leicestershire Police's policy advises staff not to accept gifts that could "compromise their impartiality".

One entry on the register in May 2016 showed that an officer was given life-sized posters of Jamie Vardy and Claudio Ranieri by Leicester City FC after retrieving them following a theft.

The force said the posters were not accepted as it was "unclear where the posters were stolen from originally", so they were returned to the club shop.

Image caption Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police Simon Cole was given framed photographs

Two framed photographs - taken on a civic visit to the King Power stadium - were also gifted to Chief Constable Simon Cole by Leicester East MP Keith Vaz.

Leicestershire Police's gifts, gratuities and hospitality procedure sets out strict rules to ensure gifts are declared by staff.

"Police officers and police staff should not accept the offer of any gift, gratuity, favour or hospitality as when doing so might compromise their impartiality or give rise to a perception of such compromise," it stated.

Some of the items donated...

Four Twinlakes annual passes given to an officer, whose partner had died, for him and his children

Drinks given to a team investigating a murder by the victim's family

A statue was made and donated by a member of the public, after reading about the death of a police dog on Facebook

Magna Carta cufflinks - given to the chief constable by a community leader

Polish vodka, Polish chocolates and Polish guide books - given by the family of a person killed in an RTC

Plastic and metal necklaces - given to officers by children whilst patrolling Krishna Speaks 2016

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.