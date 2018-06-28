Image copyright Google Image caption Police said five dogs died in the crash and five more were later put down

A cyclist was injured and 10 dogs killed in a crash in Rutland.

Leicestershire Police said "a car, cyclist and a number of working dogs" collided on Whissendine Road, near Ashwell.

Five dogs were killed instantly and another five were later put down by a vet, the force said.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in Leicester, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

A police spokesman said the road was closed after the crash at about 08:00 BST on Monday, while the scene was cleared.