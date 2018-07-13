A man has been jailed for eight years for sex offences against dozens of boys after posing as teenage girls on social media.

Henri Pinney, 22, of Wynfield Road, Leicester, had denied 40 offences against boys aged between 10 and 17.

Leicester Crown Court heard these included making indecent photographs and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Police said Pinney "made grooming his life; this is what he did".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.