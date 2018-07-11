Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mark Swinhoe's family described him as a "loving and caring man"

A man was beaten with his own prosthetic leg before being stabbed to death in a drugs deal that went wrong.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, died in Moira Street, Loughborough, in the early hours of 14 January.

He was attacked and killed by two men in what detectives described as a "vicious and violent encounter".

Harry Matthews, 22, of Brush Drive, Loughborough, was convicted of murder at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.

Matthews was also found guilty of assault.

Jamie Wileman, 24, of Elm Grove, Moira, was found guilty of Mr Swinhoe's manslaughter but acquitted of murder.

Paul Anthony Williams, 38, of no fixed address, was acquitted of both murder and manslaughter.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mark Swinhoe was treated by paramedics for a stab wound but died at the scene

Detectives said Mr Swinhoe had no intention to pay for the drugs and was going to rob the defendants.

A post-mortem examination found he died due to a stab wound, but witnesses said he was also hit with the prosthetic leg.

A friend who was with him in Moira Street suffered bruising to her body and a cut to her face.

Det Ch Insp Martin Smalley, who led the investigation, said: "Matthews came armed with a weapon and had no qualms in attacking Mr Swinhoe. This was a vicious attack by any definition."

Mr Swinhoe's family said he was a "caring man" who "loved his children dearly".

The statement said: "He had a good heart and a big smile, that with his shiny gold tooth no-one could forget.

"The attack on Mark lasted only a few minutes but the lasting effects of his death will stay with his family for a lifetime. Thankfully his memory will be kept alive through his children."

The men are due to be sentenced on 19 July.

