Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The court heard Ramniklal Jogiya suffered a series of injuries to his head, shoulder, torso and hands

The mother of one of the men accused of killing a jeweller has received two bullets through her letterbox during her son's trial, a court has heard.

Thomas Jervis's mother Linda and girlfriend Georgia Smith also had their cars targeted by vandals, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Ramniklal Jogiya was abducted near his Leicester shop on 24 January, with his body found in Stoughton the next day.

Mr Jervis, 24, of Whetstone, denies murder and manslaughter.

Giving evidence, Det Con Paul Vincent, from Leicestershire Police, said it was unclear who was behind putting bullets through his mother's letterbox.

Mr Jervis's barrister Sandip Patel QC asked him: "The sending of bullets through a letter box is a traditional way of criminals threatening an enemy?"

Det Con Vincent replied: "It can be. It would obviously threaten. It would certainly cause distress to the people that received it."

When asked if it was prosecution case "that not everybody involved in this is sitting in the dock", Det Con Vincent replied: "Yes."

He said police are treating it "seriously" and the bullets had been sent for forensic testing.

Image caption Thomas Jervis denies murder and manslaughter but admits kidnap and robbery

Det Con Vincent said the letterboxes of both homes had been sealed "to reduce the risk of an arson attack". They have also had CCTV cameras installed and panic alarms.

The court also heard that Mr Jervis' partner's car had two tyres slashed, its rear windscreen smashed and fluid poured over it.

Mr Jogiya was "bundled" into the back of a van by at least two men before it was driven away, jurors were told at the start of the trial.

After the abduction a man disguised in a burka entered the shop, but was unable to open the safe due to a time lock, and Mr Jogiya was tortured.

The prosecution said the victim suffered a "traumatic" brain injury and bleeding after being beaten about the head.

Mr Jervis has admitted kidnap and robbery, but denies murder and manslaughter.

Charles Mcauley, 20, of Braunstone, Leicester, and 20-year-old Callan Reeve, from Leicester, have both admitted kidnap and robbery but deny murder and manslaughter.

Javon Roach, 30, of Norwich Road, Leicester, denies murder, manslaughter, robbery and kidnapping.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.