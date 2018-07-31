Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus helped to search the house

A family with three small children were forced to flee their house as it was devastated by a fire.

The blaze, which broke out at 07:00 BST on Monday, is believed to have destroyed the contents of the property in Beaumont Leys, Leicester.

Five people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Fire crews prevented the fire spreading and an investigation into the cause is under way.

A social media appeal has been made to replace items lost in the fire

Staciee Smith, 24, who lives next door, told the Leicester Mercury the flat on Trigo Close was home to her sister, Jayne, 25, her partner and their children, aged one, five and six.

She said: "I woke up to my sister banging on my door. Out of my window it looked like thick fog with all the smoke from the fire.

"We got outside and could see flames pouring out of the living room, and the kitchen window, at the back, had blown out."

Ms Smith said the family had all been taken to hospital.

She added: "The smoke woke them up and then they were choking on the smoke, searching for the house key so they could open the door and get out.

"The kids were all in shock and Jayne was really panicking."

Ms Smith has put out an appeal on social media for clothes and shoes as the family "have lost everything".

