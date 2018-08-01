Image copyright Leicestershire RPU

Police officers who investigated a car which had pulled over on the M1 were astonished to discover parts of its bodywork held together with bandages.

Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit saw the car on the southbound hard shoulder near junction 23 for Loughborough.

Officers found the bonnet and a headlight tied down by bandages, the windscreen badly cracked and front bodywork missing.

The car was escorted off the motorway and issued with prohibition order.

The measure means the vehicle cannot be driven again until highlighted problems are fixed and a new MOT certificate has been issued.

The police unit tweeted: "This car was stopped the other night. The bonnet is held down by bandages, as is one of the head light!

"The windscreen is cracked from the bonnet flipping up and to top it all they had a battery booster under the bonnet while driving down the motorway!! Prohibited!!"

A battery booster is a separate power pack designed to jump start flat batteries or supply a vehicle's electrical systems.

The car was stopped in the early hours of Saturday.

