Image caption The scene was cordoned off by police while they carried out forensic investigations

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being subjected to a "horrific" assault, police said.

The victim was found unconscious near a children's play park off Cedar Road, Leicester, at about 04:45 BST on Friday.

The area where she was found was cordoned off by police.

Leicestershire Police said officers are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to trace the attacker, and called for any witnesses to come forward.

Image caption Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

