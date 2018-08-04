'Horrific' assault on woman found in Leicester play park
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being subjected to a "horrific" assault, police said.
The victim was found unconscious near a children's play park off Cedar Road, Leicester, at about 04:45 BST on Friday.
The area where she was found was cordoned off by police.
Leicestershire Police said officers are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to trace the attacker, and called for any witnesses to come forward.
