Image caption The woman was found unconscious in a children's play park on Cedar Road at about 04:45 BST on Friday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was "horrifically" attacked in a children's play park.

The victim was found unconscious in the park on Cedar Road, off Evington Road, in Leicester, early on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old man, from the city, has also been arrested on suspicion of a serious sexual assault and is being questioned by detectives.

Police said the woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Image caption The park was cordoned off by police while forensic examinations were carried out

Det Insp Gareth Goddard, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Despite this arrest, our investigation is very much ongoing with a number of inquiries being progressed.

"This woman was subjected to a horrific assault and was left with injuries leaving her in hospital in a critical condition."

He has urged anyone with information about the attack to contact the force.

