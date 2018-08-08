Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya suffered a series of injuries to his head, shoulder, torso and hands

Two men have been convicted of murdering a jeweller who was kidnapped and tortured in a botched robbery.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was bundled into a van near his shop in Leicester on 24 January while walking home before his body was found the next day.

Thomas Jervis, 24, and Charles Mcauley, 20, were found guilty of murder while Callan Reeve, 20, was convicted of manslaughter.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court cleared Javon Roach of all charges.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Callan Reeve (left), Charles Mcauley (centre) and Thomas Jervis (right) will be sentenced on 10 September

The trial heard Mr Jogiya had been bundled into a van while walking home.

He was tortured and beaten for information before being dumped in a country lane near Stoughton.

Mr Jogiya's mobile phone was thrown away and his body was found by a retired couple driving past the scene.

James House QC, prosecuting, told the court the "sophisticated" operation must have been planned over weeks or even months.

Jurors heard Mr Jogiya suffered a series of injuries, including six broken ribs and 21 circular injuries to his torso and shoulder.

He was handled with such force one of his biceps was ripped away from the bone.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The men wanted to steal £200,000 of gold jewellery kept in the safe, but a time delay feature meant they stole nothing

Jervis was sent back to the shop to open the safe while wearing a burkha disguise, but was defeated by a 12-hour time-lock.

The court heard the men needed information from Mr Jogiya to enter the shop, turn off the burglar alarm, access the safe and steal the £200,000 of gold jewellery it contained.

"To get that information, those involved all knew they would have to force it out of him if they were to have any chance of success," Mr House told the court.

"Mr Jogiya was therefore beaten until he divulged the information they required.

"Once they had that information he was dumped, probably still alive but seriously injured, miles from help, thus allowing the group to access the shop, with the keys they had taken from him."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found in Stoughton

During the trial Mcauley, who gave evidence in his own defence, claimed Mr Roach "got angry" and "started hitting Mr Jogiya" before "poking" him with a sharp metal tool.

However, jurors acquitted Mr Roach of all charges and Mcauley was convicted for his role in the killing.

Mcauley, 20, of Gooding Avenue, Braunstone, and Reeve, 20, of Aylmer Road, both Leicester, along with Jervis, 24, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, Leicestershire, had all admitted kidnap and robbery before trial, but denied murder and manslaughter.

Mr Roach, 30, of Norwich Road, Leicester, had denied all the charges.

Jervis, Mcauley and Reeve will be sentenced on 10 September.

