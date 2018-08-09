Image caption Two women, a man and a child were all taken to hospital after the crash in Mansfield Street, Leicester

A 76-year-old woman remains in hospital after she and three other pedestrians were hit by a car.

All four were struck by a black Volvo in Mansfield Street, Leicester, at about 16:53 BST, on Wednesday.

The woman's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing. A man, child and a second woman were discharged from hospital during the evening.

Police said the crash is not being treated as deliberate or a hate crime.

An eyewitness described seeing the child thrown into the air after the car mounted the pavement and crashed into a metal fence surrounding a car park.

The driver and a passenger in the car were uninjured.

An air ambulance was called to the scene along with the police, fire service and ambulance service.

Officers have appealed to anyone who saw the crash, or who has any information, to contact the force.

The air ambulance was called to the scene along with the police, fire service and ambulance service

