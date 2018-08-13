Image caption Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2015

A doctor who was struck off over the death of a six-year-old boy has won her appeal to practise medicine again.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2015 over the death of Jack Adcock, who died of sepsis in 2011.

She was struck off in January 2018.

Her appeal was funded by medics because they said the ruling would discourage practitioners from being open when reviewing mistakes.

Dr Bawa-Garba had been suspended from the medical register for a year in June 2017.

However, the General Medical Council (GMC) appealed against the decision claiming it was "not sufficient to protect the public" and she was struck off in January 2018.

Thousands of doctors signed an open letter of support for Dr Bawa-Garba stating the case would "lessen our chances of preventing a similar death".

Image copyright Adcock family Image caption Jack died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 when undiagnosed sepsis led to cardiac arrest

Earlier, three senior judges quashed the High Court's decision and restored the lesser sanction of a one-year suspension.

Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton, who announced the ruling, said "no concerns" had "ever been raised about the clinical competence of Dr Bawa-Garba, other than in relation to Jack's death".

"The evidence before the tribunal was that she was in the top third of her specialist trainee cohort," he said.

He added that the tribunal was satisfied her actions in relation to the boy were "neither deliberate nor reckless", and did "not present a continuing risk to patients".

'Raft of concerns'

Charlie Massey, chief executive of the GMC, fully accepted the Court of Appeal's judgement.

He said: "As the independent regulator responsible for protecting patient safety we are frequently called upon to take difficult decisions, and we do not take that role lightly."

Mr Massey added the case had "exposed a raft of concerns" around the role of criminal law in medicine and the GMC had commissioned an independent review as a consequence.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.