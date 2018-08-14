Image copyright Leicester City Council Image caption Inspectors found a dead mouse on top of a glue board at the takeaway

The owner of a takeaway where a dead mouse was found on a glue board has been handed a suspended sentence.

Inspectors also discovered mouse droppings in the kitchen and a toilet seat stored on top of frying baskets at Khana Khazana in Leicester, between October and November 2017.

Sayedmiam Mussagibai, 47, of Leicester, admitted nine food hygiene offences.

Dirty water kept in a bowl was sprinkled in a tandoori oven before cooking naan breads, the court heard.

At Leicester Crown Court, Mussagibai, of Hartington Road, also admitted failing to comply with hygiene improvements, and was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months on Monday.

Image copyright Leicester City Council Image caption Dirty water kept in a bowl on the floor was sprinkled in a tandoori oven before cooking naan breads, the court heard

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The latest food hygiene inspection was carried out in April and the takeaway was given a rating of one, which means "major improvement" is required.

Leicester City Council said the takeaway is open and now meeting hygiene standards.

Image copyright Leicester City Council Image caption A toilet seat was found stacked on top of fryers

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.