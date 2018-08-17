Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Officers checked undergrowth in their search for evidence

A third man has been arrested over the attempted murder and sexual assault of a woman in Leicester.

The victim, aged in her 50s, was found beaten and unconscious in a park off Cedar Road on 3 August.

Leicestershire Police said a 24-year-old was arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday morning.

A 16-year-old boy and a 56-year-old man have already been arrested on suspicion on attempted murder and sexual assault. They are now on bail.

Image caption Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

Leicestershire Police said officers were trying to piece together the last known movements of the woman before she was attacked, with hundreds of hours of CCTV footage being examined.

It is known she left her home address at about 00:40 BST on 3 August and was seen on cameras entering the One Stop shop in Evington Road, where she bought an energy drink and a bottle of vodka.

She was found at about 04:45 BST.

She regained consciousness on Wednesday and said to be in a stable condition.

Image caption The scene was cordoned off by police while they carried out forensic investigations

