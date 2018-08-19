Image caption Police and ambulance crews are also at the scene

Explosions and smoke from a fire at an industrial estate have led to a busy road and rail line being closed.

Five appliances were sent by the Nottinghamshire fire service to the Hathernware Industrial Estate, Sutton Bonington, just after 11:00 BST.

This was increased to eight and the nearby A6006 was closed for safety reasons. Services on the nearby Midland Mainline have also been halted.

Residents have been told to keep doors and windows closed.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it had no reports of casualties or anyone missing but confirmed it had dispatched its Hazardous Area Response Team.

Nottinghamshire fire service is being supported by crews from Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

National Rail said the disruption could continue for the rest of the day and replacement buses were being put on between Leicester and Nottingham.

Resident Tim Morley said: "I looked out of the window and at first I thought it was a big black rain cloud.

"We heard a couple of bangs that seemed to come from over there - it looks very unpleasant.

"People have said possibly someone was burning tyres there but there is also an automotive paint shop on the estate."

