Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Dre Wilson has been living in Leicestershire for about a month

Police are said to be "very worried" about a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for three days.

Dre Wilson was last seen running along Harby Lane, in Vale of Belvoir, at about 21:00 BST on Friday.

Police are "urgently" trying to find him, and charity Missing People issued a child rescue alert at their request.

Police said Dre had been living in Leicestershire for about a month and had connections to Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

He is 4ft 6ins tall, slim, and has an ear and his nose pierced. He is known to wear large gold-rimmed glasses.

He was wearing a green khaki coat, black skinny jeans, a white shirt, light brown shoes, and was carrying a blue rucksack.

