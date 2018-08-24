Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage of the rampage

A man who stabbed a bystander outside a hospital and then went on a rampage inside has been jailed for five years.

Yusuf Aka stabbed the man with a large knife outside the Leicester Royal Infirmary early on 16 January.

Inside he began throwing monitors across the reception, including one at a wheelchair user trying to flee.

The 22-year-old, of Grovebury Walk, Leicester, admitted causing grievous bodily harm, wounding, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police described Aka's attack as "a terrifying experience" for those in the hospital

Leicester Crown Court heard Aka approached two men leaving accident and emergency just after 02:00 GMT and without warning stabbed one in the back.

After briefly chasing them, he went into the hospital still holding the knife.

Inside reception he started to lift screens off desks and throw them around.

Det Con Chris Symmonds said: "This was a terrifying experience not only for the victim who was stabbed, but also for the many members of the public and staff who were present that morning.

"The actions of members of staff who quickly took control of the situation, and led people out of his way without a thought for their own safety, was commendable, and they should be proud of what they accomplished."

On release from prison Aka will be subject to an additional five years on licence.