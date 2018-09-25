Image copyright Horiba Mira Image caption Artist impression of the new track proposed for part of the Battle of Bosworth site

Plans for a £26m driverless car test track on part of the site where King Richard III was killed have been recommended for approval.

Japanese engineering firm Horiba Mira said the facility near Higham-on-the-Hill would create about 1,000 jobs.

However, Historic England told Hinckley and Bosworth Council it could cause harm to the significance of the Bosworth Battlefield.

Councillors have been advised to pass the plan on the second time of asking.

The committee deferred making a decision on the controversial scheme last month in the hope the applicant could rethink some of the design.

The council said the site was not within a conservation area and would contribute significantly to the economy.

Horiba Mira wants to build an "autonomous vehicle testing track" on 34 hectares (84 acres) of land next to its testing centre in Leicestershire, which is partly within the battlefield site.

It would consist of a "large circular area, wide central approach and turning loop".

About 25 vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, military vehicles and construction machinery, could use the facility every day.

Test speeds would range from 5mph (8km/h) to 155mph (250km/h).

'Historically and culturally important'

In a letter to the council, The Battlefield Trust said: "It is where the Plantagenet dynasty ended and the Tudor one began. It ended the medieval period and heralded the modern.

"It is one of the most important battlefields in England and its preservation should be of high priority for everyone."

Previously more than 13,000 people signed a petition against the plans and 450 letters of objection have been sent to the council.

Another of the objectors, The Richard III Society, said it was "concerned" about the impact on "something as historically and culturally important as the battlefield."

It added: "We appreciate the need to test this new technology but by its nature, and bearing in mind the speed of future technological advances, it is likely to become quickly obsolete, whereas the damage done to the battlefield will be irreparable."

The Battle of Bosworth took place on 22 August 1485, and was where Richard III was brutally killed. His remains were eventually found beneath a Leicester car park in 2012.

An annual re-enactment event marks the anniversary of the battle and the death of the king, at Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre.

