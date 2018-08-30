Image copyright Google Image caption The care service at Pinglenook Residential Home has been provided by Bethesda Care Homes since August 2017

An inadequate rated care home where allegations of abuse have been raised is being investigated by police.

Leicestershire Police confirmed it was looking into an incident where a resident was injured at Pinglenook Residential Home in Barrow upon Soar.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an unannounced inspection in June and gave the facility an overall rating of "inadequate".

The manager said improvements had been made and it was safe for residents.

The CQC said the first inspection on 11 June was brought forward after concerns from a whistleblower.

The health and social care watchdog said it found "a number of areas of concern" and contacted the police.

'Chaotic and understaffed'

In its report, it stated the home - which cared for 13 residents at the time - was "not safe".

It described the service as "chaotic" and "understaffed" with no manager in place since April.

The CQC said one resident had lost over 4kg in weight between February and May and should have been referred to a GP.

An inspector also saw stained pillow cases and quilt covers, and found dried blood on one of the pillow cases.

The care home was placed in special measures in light of the CQC's report.

Image caption New manager Charlene Limb said she was "confident" the home would be out of special measures in October

When inspectors returned to the home on 28 June a new manager had been appointed.

The report stated Charlene Limb made "a number of improvements" since working at the service for 10 days.

Ms Limb said new fully-trained staff had been appointed and systems established to provide better safeguarding for the residents.

She said there was a "zero tolerance" to abuse and the employee involved when a resident was hurt was suspended before her arrival and had since resigned.

Ms Limb added she was "confident" the home would be out of special measures when it was next due to be inspected in October.

