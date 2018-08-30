Image copyright PA Image caption Hannah Cobley is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby and is due to appear in court.

Police said the body of an eight-month-old child was found in Hinckley on 30 April last year.

Hannah Cobley, 28, of Stoney Stanton, Leicestershire, was charged with murder on Thursday, according to Leicestershire Police.

Ms Cobley is set to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later, the force added.

