Leicester explosion: Three men charged with murder
Three men accused over an explosion which killed five people in Leicester have been charged with murder.
A Polish supermarket and the flat above it were destroyed in the blast on Hinckley Road on 25 February.
Shop owner Aram Kurd, 34, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37, were originally charged with arson and manslaughter.
The trio appeared at Leicester Crown Court where they were each also charged with five counts of murder.
Aram Kurd, 33, of Hillary Place, Leicester, Hawkar Hassan, 32, of no fixed address and Arkan Ali, 37, of Drake Close, Oldham, who are also charged with arson with intent to endanger life and manslaughter, are next due in court in October for a pre-trial hearing.
The five people who died were 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her sons Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17 and Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18.
