A lorry driver accused of pocketing cash raised to help the son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby has denied he was clearing his overdraft.

Gary Gardner raised at least £24,000 through a series of events, but only £4,000 made its way to the charities.

Some funds were used to make a charity single that only raised £200, a trial at Leicester Crown Court has heard.

The 56-year-old of Old Holt Road, Medbourne, Leicestershire, said he was "deeply hurt" by the accusations.

Mr Gardner denies three counts of fraud.

Jurors heard Mr Gardener organised three fundraising truck-pull events from 2013-15 in Medbourne and Market Harborough which were attended by thousands, including Pte Rigby's widow Rebecca and son Jack.

The soldier was killed outside Woolwich Barracks in south-east London five years ago, and two men have been jailed for his murder.

In transcripts read out in court of a police interview, Mr Gardner told officers after stage-hire costs, event insurance and others expenses, one event had raised £3,000 for four different charities.

Asked why he had set up a trust account, he said: "Because that's the way you do things properly, I didn't want to pay it into my own account."

He said a £431 transfer from the trust account to his own was to cover event expenses.

Asked if he had taken that money to clear a £600 overdraft, he replied: "It's something I am paying out to somebody.

"There is no way in this world that I have done anything to prop up my accounts or anything."

'In debt'

In a second interview Gardner said he had tried to put on events to please everybody, but one in London's Trafalgar Square where he had spent £3,000 on a stage, had been a "disaster" due to heavy rain.

He said: "If I were this fraudster, don't you think my accounts would be sitting pretty? I am in debt for these charities."

The trial previously heard Mr Gardner had an "enthusiasm for promoting emerging music artists", and despite being warned by members of the Military Wives choir it would fail, he spent £5,000 of the donated money to fund the production.

Some funds were also used as travel expenses for trips to London, jurors were told.

The trial continues.

