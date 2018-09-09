Man dies in M1 crash involving two cars in Leicestershire
- 9 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man died after two vehicles crashed on the M1 in Leicestershire.
It is believed the cars collided as he exited the motorway between junction 20 and 21, southbound, just before 01:15 BST.
Leicestershire Police said the driver was taken to hospital where he later died.
The M1 southbound was closed for several hours and re-opened at about 10:30 BST. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.