Forbidden Forest's organisers have apologised for the "extended waiting time"

Festival-goers have criticised event organisers for "dangerous" and "horrendous" queues.

Complaints have been left on social media about Forbidden Forest, in Loughborough, on Saturday, which featured DJ Hype and Sub Zero.

One woman, who gave her name as Iony, described lengthy queues to enter and exit as "dangerous" and "unsafe".

Organisers apologised for the "extended waiting time" and said they had launched a full investigation.

A spokeswoman added: "The team were aware of a small number of incidents in the queue, and had appropriate levels of medical cover in place.

"All medical incidents were dealt with in a timely manner."

Iony, from Shepshed, claimed people "were getting crushed" on the way into the festival at Wymeswold Airfield.

She said although she had a "great time" once inside, there was also a queue to leave.

"The whole experience was really dangerous," she said.

Deanna Swift posted on Facebook: "Me and my friends qued [sic] up for 3 hours maybe more to get in and when we finally got in the que [sic] for the bar and toilets was horrendous..."

'Extremely disappointed'

Sharna Buchanan said: "We were in the queue for 3hours!!!! People were fighting, collapsing and being sick."

The organisers left a statement on Facebook which apologised for the queue times in and out of the festival.

This said: "We are extremely disappointed this may have tarnished customer experience, as this is paramount to us.

"We fully understand and share your frustrations. Measures are being taken to ensure these issues will be rectified for 2019.

"We hope, given the issues above, your experience in the forest was still and enjoyable one."

