Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Gardner was accused of using some of the money raised to release a "flop" charity song

A fundraiser has been convicted of two counts of fraud after pocketing cash collected for the young son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby.

Gary Gardner, 56, raised at least £24,000 but only £4,000 made its way to any organisation, a court heard.

Leicester Crown Court was told Gardner put on three truck-pull events that were attended by thousands, including Pte Rigby's widow Rebecca and son.

Gardner, of Medbourne, Leicestershire, will be sentenced on Friday.

The jury heard Gardner, of Old Holt Road, spent some of the charity profits producing a music single he knew would be a "flop" because of his "enthusiasm for promoting emerging music artists".

He was cleared of one count of fraud which alleged he failed to keep a record of the amounts raised from fundraisers.

Image caption Lee Rigby was killed outside Woolwich Barracks in south-east London in May 2013

The court was told Gardner put on truck-pull events in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in the Leicestershire villages of Medbourne and Market Harborough, and Stroud, Gloucestershire, which Pte Rigby's widow Rebecca and son Jack attended.

The soldier was killed outside Woolwich Barracks in south-east London five years ago, and two men have been jailed for his murder.

Giving evidence in the trial, Mrs Rigby said: "There were talks of climbing Kilimanjaro, there were a number of things [Gardner] wanted to do to raise funds for Jack.

"He spoke about large money - thousands - and it was as if it would set Jack up for life."

Mrs Rigby was asked: "Have you ever received any money from this defendant?" to which she replied: "Jack and myself have never received a penny from him."

