Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Alderman will be sentenced on 4 October

A councillor who called for Theresa May to be hanged "for treason" has admitted four criminal charges.

Richard Alderman, 72, posted six Facebook comments between April and July this year during which time he was elected to Rutland County Council.

Other posts insulted or threatened MPs Diane Abbott and Anna Soubry.

At Birmingham Magistrates' Court, Alderman admitted sending a menacing or grossly offensive message via the public communication network.

The independent councillor, described in court as "pro-Brexit and anti-immigration", refused to say whether he would resign from the council as he left the hearing.

Prosecutor James Bruce said Alderman's Facebook comments were "responding to news articles".

He said: "They relate to public figures with whom Mr Alderman disagrees with their politics, and came to the attention of the police as a result of Mr Alderman's election to Rutland County Council on July 12.

"When members of the public looked up who their new councillor was, and looked up the postings, they decided to report them to the police."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alderman was referred to police over comments made on his Facebook account

The court heard Alderman, of Lonsdale Way, Oakham, Rutland, admitted six of a number of messages he posted were menacing or offensive. One included that the prime minister's assassination was "long overdue".

He was granted unconditional bail until sentencing on 4 October.

Rutland County Council said his actions were "totally unacceptable" and will be the subject of a further investigation by the authority's standards committee.

