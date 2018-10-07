Image copyright @JMT896 Image caption The officer was injured in Bradbourne Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was hit by a car.

The officer suffered head injuries when he attempted to stop a vehicle in Bradbourne Road, Leicester, on Friday.

He was taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment, Leicestershire Police said.

Yasin Adam, 25, of Bradbourne Road, has been charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving. He will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two men, aged 21 and 20, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released pending further investigations.

Four other men, two aged 20 and two aged 19, who were held on suspicion of affray have also been released pending further investigations.

