Image caption The Children's Hospital School, set up in 1949, is now based at Leicester Royal Infirmary

A hospital school is appealing to trace former students and staff from the 1940s and 1950s to help celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.

The Children's Hospital School was set up in an oxygen room, with a teacher and four chairs, at the Leicester General Hospital in 1949.

Now based at Leicester Royal Infirmary, it is one of the biggest in England.

The head teacher said they hope to celebrate by bringing together as many patients and staff from seven decades.

Image caption The hospital school now employs more than 50 teachers over four Leicester sites

The school, rated "outstanding" by Ofsted, teaches over a thousand children a year, who are ill in hospital for long periods and away from their current school.

Head teacher Stephen Deadman said it was "a wonderful school".

"We've grown with over 50 staff, we teach over four sites and in a children's home in Leicester," he said.

"So we would really like to celebrate all the work by bringing together as many patients, staff and governors - especially from the earlier years."

Image caption Sophie Tubby said hospital teachers have helped her to re-learn her shapes and numbers

Sophie Tubby, 15, from Hinckley, in Leicestershire, was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in March and has been attending the school since.

"The school has helped me to re-learn my shapes and all of my times tables and numbers," she said.

Other patients have said that while they are "bored" and recovering on the ward the "nice and funny" teachers provide "fun and interesting" lessons.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.