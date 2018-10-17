Image caption HMP Stocken, which has a capacity of more than 800, is currently being extended

An investigation into the deaths of two prison inmates found on the same day has begun, police have confirmed.

The two men, who have not been named, were found dead in separate wings of HMP Stocken, near Oakham in Rutland, on 6 October.

Officers said the deaths at the category C prison, which has a capacity of more than 800, were being treated as unexplained with inquiries continuing.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.

In 2015 there was a riot which caused more than £12,000 of damage.

The prison is currently undergoing building work which will increase capacity by about 200.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.