Image copyright Google Image caption A man's body was found by police responding to reports of a fight on Southfields Drive

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a house in Leicester.

The deceased man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered at 22:15 BST on Wednesday by officers responding to reports of a fight at a property on Southfields Drive.

Police have not yet said how the man died but they said a forensic examination was being carried out.

The arrested man, who is from Leicester, remains in police custody.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.