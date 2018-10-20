Image caption Residents say there have been nine fires at the flats on Colton Street, Leicester over two years

A resident in a block of flats targeted by arsonists nine times in two years says people are "living on the edge".

Four people were taken to hospital after the stairwell of the Zenith Building in Colton St, Leicester, was set alight in September.

Fire bosses said at the time they would make it their "top priority" to prevent further attacks.

The latest arson in the early hours of Wednesday morning saw a rubbish bag set on fire in a corridor.

Assure Block Management said it was "confident" about the building's safety and security.

'Vulnerable'

Rishi Modi, who lives on the fourth floor, said he wants "someone to be accountable" for their safety.

"We were assured measures were in place and CCTV was put in.

"[But[ we are living on the edge....When you see things like Grenfell you worry about your safety."

Image copyright Rishi Modi Image caption Mr Modi was one of the people treated in hospital after the stairwell fire last year

The 32-year-old said residents are "vulnerable" because the building is easily accessible to members of the public.

Last year Leicestershire's chief fire officer, Steve Lunn, said he "feared" a more serious fire and promised to make it a "top priority" to prevent further attacks.

George Tambaros, from Assure Block Management, said "round-the-clock security patrols are unaffordable" but was "confident the security and safety of the building is very good."

He said the CCTV has been working well and they would hold a meeting with residents soon.

Image caption The fire service previously said it would work with police to prevent further arson attacks

Leicestershire Police said it had carried out full inquiries into all reports and the "investigation remains ongoing".

A 37-year-old man, from Leicester, had been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire on Wednesday and released under investigation.

The force added: "No suspects have been identified in relation to the previous offences."

