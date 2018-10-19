Image copyright Google Image caption A man's body was found by police at a property in Southfields Drive

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body in a house in Leicester.

The deceased male, who has not yet been identified, was found by officers on Wednesday at the property in Southfields Drive.

Police have not revealed how the man died but a forensic examination has been carried out.

Kacey Clarke, of Southfields Drive, has been remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

