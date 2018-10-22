Image caption Police said they were alerted by concerned neighbours

The deaths of an elderly couple whose bodies were found inside a bungalow are not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to the property in Rayleigh Way, Leicester, on Friday afternoon.

Concerned neighbours alerted police that they had not seen the pair for some time.

Police now believe their deaths are not suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

