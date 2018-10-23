Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a man was shot after officers went to a house in Equity Road, Leicester

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg at a Leicester house.

Leicestershire Police said he was hurt while they visited a house in Equity Road at about 22:40 BST on Monday.

"When officers arrived, a man left the scene and a firearm was discharged", the force said in a statement.

Police said a man was being treated for "gunshot wounds to one of his legs". A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

A stretch of the nearby Narborough Road was closed overnight but has since reopened.

Equity Road remains shut as enquiries continue.

A police spokeswoman said officers had not been responding to a call and had gone to the property "acting on information they had received".